TBI announces annual National Missing Children’s Day poster contest

(TBI press release) The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is calling on all 5th graders, from across the state, to participate in 2020 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest!

The annual contest, sponsored by the United States Department of Justice, strives to demonstrate America’s united effort to bring missing children home safely, while highlighting the importance of proactive education programs. By entering at the state level, each participant will learn about the plight of missing children and, if selected as the national winner, will receive a free trip to Washington, D.C.

The poster contest provides teachers and parents with valuable tools to educate children, as students explore the contest’s theme of ‘Bringing Our Missing Children Home.’ The national ceremony will be held in late May 2020 and will be a time to recognize people who work to bring missing children home safely and remember the children who remain missing.

Fifth graders in Tennessee can enter the poster contest by submitting them to TBI, where a panel will select a state winner to enter the national contest.

Each entry requires the completion of an application packet and waiver, which can be downloaded on the TBI’s blog: https://tbinewsroom.com/2019/11/14/tbi-announces-2020-missing-childrens-day-poster-contest/.

Tennessee entries and completed applications should be mailed to:

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

C/O Emily Keifer, Criminal Intelligence Unit

901 R.S. Gass Boulevard

Nashville, TN 37216

TBI must receive entries by February 1, 2020 for consideration. The state winner will be notified soon thereafter and their entry will be submitted to the national contest. The national winner will be selected and notified in April 2020.