“Suplex for Santa” to raise money for local non-profit

Everyone is invited to “Suplex for Santa,” a fundraiser for the non-profit Toys for Rocky Top, Tennessee Kids, a group that does what its name suggests, and provides toys to needy kids in Rocky Top and the surrounding community. The event will be held on Friday, December 13th at 207 Jacksboro Avenue in Rocky Top, with the doors opening at 6 pm and the live wrestling action starting at 7.

Johnny Swinger, wrestling legend from WWE, WCW and TNA Impact wrestling, and former WCW Tag Team Champion Chase Stevens, will be in the house, along with several other top names. This promises to be the “biggest wrestling event Anderson County has ever seen.”

Admission is free with an unwrapped, $10 toy, or you can purchase tickets for $10 for adults and $5 for kids.