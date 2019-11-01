Storm brings high winds, lots of downed trees, no injuries

Thursday’s brief, but powerful, thunderstorm brought wind gusts of up to 60 to 65 miles an hour to Clinton and Anderson County, and left behind its fair share of damage.

In the city of Clinton, the winds brought down numerous trees, many of which were torn out of the ground, as well as power lines and large tree limbs. Emergency crews responded to dozens of calls for service after the storm moved through late Thursday morning, including at least two reports of trees falling on houses. In one of those instances, the homeowner was asleep in his bedroom when a large tree came down through his roof, landing almost on top of him. That man was able to get out from under the tree and, amazingly, was not injured. In fact, no injuries were reported in Anderson County due to the storm.

Many businesses were impacted, with signs knocked down or otherwise damaged, and at least one downtown business saw its glass storefront broken. Part of the roof was torn off of the Clinton Baptist Association on Market Street.

City officials said Thursday that the hardest-hit areas included Eagle Bend Road—where several trees were reported down–, the Jaycee Park area, parts of Clinch Avenue, Yarnell Road, Beechwood Lane, and Edgewood Avenue. Driving around the downtown area Friday morning, this reporter noted that much of the debris has already been cleared by Public Works crews, who will remain busy in the coming days clearing more debris.

Clinton Utilities Board’s outage map showed nine separate outages affecting just over 1750 customers scattered around its service area, and crews remained at work Friday working to restore power.

Trees were down in Oak Ridge and traffic lights were knocked out in some areas, along with power to some.

Outside the city limits, Claxton and Andersonville saw numerous reports of downed trees.