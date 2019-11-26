State releases crash data from 2018 Thanksgiving holiday, urges caution on roads

Across the state last year, the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 15 fatal traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday resulted in the deaths of 16 people.

Eight of the crashes, according to data provided by the state, were single-vehicle accidents while the remaining seven involved two or more vehicles.

Seven of the fatalities—or 43.8%–were alcohol-related and 12 of the people who died were the occupants of a vehicle. The remaining four deaths came among pedestrians.

Breaking fown the data even further, the THP says that of the 12 vehicle occupants who were killed, five (41.7%) were not wearing seat belts.

One of those fatal accident occurred on Thanksgiving Day 2018 in Anderson County, when 16-year-old Madison Hayes died in a single-vehicle crash on Dutch Valley Road. In that case, the THP report indicated that Hayes had been wearing her seat belt but had the shoulder restraint behind her, meaning only the lap restraint was in use at the time of the crash. The report indicates that had she been wearing the shoulder belt, the outcome of the crash could have been different. Her passenger was injured and ther THP said that drugs and alcohol played no role in the deadly crash.

Please remember this holiday season—and every day, for that matter—to slow down, buckle up, put down the cell phone and don’t drink and drive.