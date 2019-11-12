State awards rural career and tech education grants

Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced projects receiving funding through the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) program which prioritizes learning opportunities in rural counties and enhances career and technical education statewide.

“We are proud to work with the General Assembly to pass the GIVE initiative and expand career and technical education for Tennessee students,” said Lee. “These funds directly support our workforce development efforts in distressed and at-risk counties and are a key component of our strategy to prioritize rural Tennessee.”

Earlier this year, the General Assembly approved $25 million in the governor’s budget to incentivize collaboration at the local level among stakeholders such as higher education institutions, K-12 and economic development partners.

The award process began in June when the Tennessee Higher Education Commission issued a competitive Request for Proposals (RFP). Each proposal was required to show local data that clearly identified both workforce needs and a sustainable plan utilizing equipment, work-based learning experiences, or recognized industry certifications to increase the state’s competitiveness and postsecondary attainment goals.

The program prioritized economically distressed and at-risk counties in the RFP process. The 28 funded projects will serve all economically distressed counties and 18 of the 24 at-risk counties.

The Appalachian Regional Commission index of economic status categorizes counties as at-risk or distressed based upon their three-year average unemployment rate, per capita market income, and poverty rates. Distressed counties rank among the 10% most economically distressed in the nation while at-risk counties rank between the bottom 10% and 25% of the nation’s counties.

Below is the list of GIVE projects and recipients:

Project Title Recipient Amount Career-Aligned Learning Pathways Project: Implementing NCCER National Industry Certification TCAT Athens $ 111,002 Welding Program Expansion – Giles County TCAT Pulaski $ 310,146 Innovative New Vocational Education in the State of Tennessee (INVEST) TCAT Jacksboro $ 750,000 Cyber Defense Mobile Columbia State Community College $ 841,320 Trane Training Lab: New HVAC Training Program with Alcoa City Schools TCAT Knoxville $ 892,745 Jackson-Madison County Manufacturing Alliance: An Educational Pathway to Student Success TCAT Jackson $ 927,580 Teaching Innovative Learning Technologies (TILT) Motlow State Community College $ 949,410 Developing the Healthcare Workforce for Today Chattanooga State Community College – Southeast Tennessee Development District $ 976,254 Digital Agronomy Program TCAT Covington $ 978,813 Northeast Tennessee STEM to Work TCAT Elizabethton $1,000,000 BRIDGE to Work TCAT Dickson – Northern Middle TN Workforce Board $ 987,699 Regional Transportation Education Center TCAT Crump – The Ayers Foundation $ 997,688 GIVE Blount County Careers Collaborative (BC3) Pellissippi State Community College $ 998,416 Northeast Tennessee IT Career Accelerator Pathway Northeast State Community College $ 998,823 GIVE Knox County Careers Collaborative (KC3) Pellissippi State Community College $ 999,874 Fast Forward for Success (F3S) Roane State Community College $ 999,950 Tennessee Central Cooperative Manufacturing WBL Program TCAT Hartsville – Tennessee Central Economic Authority $ 994,995 Advanced Technologies Apprenticeship Institute Cleveland State Community College $ 999,956 Partnership in Agricultural Education (PAE) TCAT Crump $ 999,978 Five Rivers Partnership for Future Ready Pathways TCAT Morristown $1,000,000 Investing in Vocational Education in Three Distressed Counties TCAT Oneida $1,000,000 Fabricating a New Workforce in Clay County through Welding Technology TCAT Livingston $1,000,000 CNA to BSN (C2B): A Prescription for Nursing Shortages for Rural West Tennessee Dyersburg State Community College $1,000,000 Machining in Warren County – Shaping Your Career TCAT McMinnville – Upper Cumberland Development District $1,000,000 Southwest Tennessee Alliance for Advanced Manufacturing Programs TCAT Whiteville $1,000,000 Diesel Maintenance TCAT Livingston $1,000,000 GIVE Technical Skills to Rise Above Distressed to Best TCAT Hohenwald $1,000,000 GO TECH: Growing Opportunities with Technology Volunteer State Community College – Greater Nashville Technology Council $1,000,000

State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) made the following statement regarding the announcement that two Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology (TCATs) and one Community College in Senate District 12 will receive major grants under provisions of the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) Act which he co-sponsored. Roane State Community College will receive $999,950 under the grant program for Fast Forward for Success (F3S). TCAT Jacksboro will receive $750,000 for Innovative New Vocational Education in the State of Tennessee (INVEST). TCAT Oneida will receive $1,000,000 for Investing in Vocational Education in Three Distressed Counties.

“A skilled workforce, which is essential to a growing economy, starts with work-based learning and vocational education opportunities for young students,” said Senator Ken Yager, Chairman of the Senate Republican Caucus. “This investment in our TCATs and community colleges will provide these opportunities and aid in our efforts to build the skilled workforce necessary to meet the needs of our communities. I was happy to co-sponsor the legislation to make these funds available, and I appreciate Governor Lee for his dedication to this initiative. It will certainly serve our state, our students and our economy well.”