Sports Update: Football playoffs continue, hoops heats up

Checking your local sports report, high school football playoffs continue tonight with quarterfinal action in every corner of the state.

In Class 1A, the 10-2 Oliver Springs Bobcats hit the road for a showdown with Greenback.

In Class 2A, Meigs County plays host to Oneida.

The Class 3A match-ups feature Austin-East at Alcoa and Red bank at Loudon.

In Class 4A, Greeneville’s reward for knocking off Anderson County a week ago is a trip to unbeaten Elizabethton.

The Class 5A quarterfinals feature a pair of regular-season rematches with Powell hosting West and South-Doyle at home against defending champ Central.

In Class 6A, Maryville makes the trip to Kingsport to square off with Dobyns-Bennett in a battle of traditional powers.

Thursday on the high school basketball court, Oak Ridge’s girls won at Hardin Valley 62-42 to run their record to 2-0 and the Wildcat boys opened their season with a win at Hardin Valle, 80-64.

Elsewhere, Sweetwater swept Harriman with the girls winning 35-31 and the boys taking a 51-46 decision.

The Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons play at the William Blount Thanksgiving Classic, with the girls facing their hosts at noon, followed by the Dragons and the Governors. Then, the Lady Dragons tangle with Walker Valley, followed by Clinton’s boys against Walker Valley.

Last night, the Clinton Lady Blaze fell to FBA 30-13, but the Blaze boys picked up a 43-32 win, led by Camden Nelson’s 15 points.

On the ice in the NHL, Vancouver beat Nashville 6-3.