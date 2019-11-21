Shirley Dean (Gray) Langford 70, of Clinton went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 18, 2019.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Robert D. Langford Jr. and daughter Tiffany Dawn (Langford) McKinney. Parents, mother Neeta Marie (Roop) Gray and father Lawrence Gray and 5 brothers and 2 sisters.

Shirley is survived by sons, Robert D. Langford III and wife Shelia of Clinton, William (Bill) Langford and wife Rebecca of Oliver Springs daughters Dina Miller and husband Ken of Andersonville, April Wolfe and husband Lonnie of Clinton and sister Carol (Gray) Hall and husband David of Cleveland, TN 8 Grandsons; Robert, Jordan, Andrew, Blake, Bo, Gunner, Dawson and David. 11 Granddaughters; Emily, Olivia, Casey, Abigail, Amelia, Ambrielle, Reagan, Kailey, Hannah, Elizabeth and Lindsey. 3 Great grandsons; Robert, Timothy and Benjamin. Special and loving friend Tony Cox of Clinton, loving extended family Chad, Carrie Wolfe, and children Alyssa, Camden and Connor of Knoxville.

Services will be held at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, TN with Pastor Garvan W. Walls and grandson Rev. Robert D. Langford IV, visitation will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 pm with funeral service following at 4:00 pm. Interment is to follow on Thursday, November 21, 2019 following service at the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Jordan and Andrew Langford, Bo and Gunner Miller, Lonnie and Dawson Wolfe with honorary pallbearers Robert D. Langford V and Timothy E. Langford.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

Related