Shelia Carpenter, age 55 of Knoxville

Sheila Carpenter, age 55 of Knoxville passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 2, 2019.  Shelia was a bright happy person who always thought with a positive mind.  After Shelia retired she realized that she was artistic and spent many hours drawing and painting.  She is preceded in death by her father, Eugene Carpenter.
She is survived by:
Son…………………….  Trent Carpenter of Kingston
Mother………….       Rita Kelly of Knoxville
Brothers………..       John Carpenter & wife Heather of Clearwater, FL
                                    Scott Carpenter & wife Sharry of New Port Beach, CA
Sister…………             Gina Carpenter of New Castle, PA
                                    Jillian Franklin of Knoxville
Several nieces and nephews
 The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, November 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Kingston.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

