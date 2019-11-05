Sharon Vance, age 71 of Rocky Top, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the University Of Tennessee Medical Center. She was known as “Gram” by those who knew her best. She was born on April 12, 1948 to the late Melvin and Helen Atkins Sanford in Delbarton, WV. Sharon enjoyed going to church, and gospel singing. She also loved her family time, watching her grandkids play sports, and watching the NBA on TV. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Michael Vance; daughters, Karen Vance and Kristy Vance; siblings, Betty Oglesby, LaDonna Mingus, and Jim Sanford.

She is survived by: daughter, Kim Hickson and husband Daron; grandchildren, Lindsay Long and husband David, Jacquelyn Hickson, and Téa Hickson; sister, Kitty Phillips; and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services will be on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton at 1pm with Rev. Scott Allen officiating. www.holleygamble.com