Sentences handed down in separate, unrelated Union County cases

Monday, a Union County man was sentenced to 12 years behind bars on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

32-year-old Dustin Lee Kabel will have to serve at least six years of the 12-year sentence and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release. He was arrested in August of 2016 after being indicted on a total of 14 charges.

In a press release, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said that this case prompted them to join the regional Tennessee Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

In an unrelated case, the Union County Sheriff’s Office also announced that a 20-year-old man was sentenced to 17 years in prison on a charge of attempted murder. Matthew Grimm was arrested on November 18th of last year, one day after he shot a man in the face after that man had picked him up and given him a ride. The victim has made a full recovery, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which also said in a press release, that they want to “remind everyone to please don’t pick anyone up that you don’t know. Call 911 or dispatch on their non-emergency line and we will have an officer go check on them to see if they need help.”

Grimm has been in custody since his arrest.

