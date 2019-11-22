Home / Obituaries / Sebrea Jenet Underwood, age 31 of Powell

Sebrea Jenet Underwood, age 31 of Powell, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at North Knoxville Medical Center. She was born on July 16, 1988 in Marietta, GA. She loved her family and loved spending time with them, but her son was the light of her life. Music was Sebrea’s passion. Her favorite entertainers were Michael Jackson and her father who is also a talented musician. She lived a full life and will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by: uncle, Tommy Swangin; grandfather, Otis Swangin; grandmother, Joyce Swangin; and niece, Breonna Romines.

She is survived by: son, Seba Lee Cade Demarco; mother, Connie Swangin and spouse Randy Santagata; father, Michael Underwood and spouse Carol Taylor; siblings, Derick Byrge and Nesha and Wayne MacInnes; Grandparents, Seba and  Jeanette Underwood; aunts and uncles, Rhonda and Michael Conn, Gwen and Jimmy Roberts

and Alicia Underwood; nieces and nephews, Brennon Byrge, Kenzie and Kayla Romines, Keaden and Kylee MacInnes; and many other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm. www.holleygamble.com

