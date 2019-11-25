Home / Local News / Roane BOE votes to close 5 high schools, combine them into 2

Roane BOE votes to close 5 high schools, combine them into 2

Jim Harris 7 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

Thursday, the Roane County School Board voted 7-3 to endorse a plan that would close all five of the county’s high schools and, instead, combine them into two new “super high schools.” That plan will be passed along to the full Roane County Commission for discussion.

The vote was described as a “stunning move” by many, especially since the issue was not on the agenda the board sent to the media earlier in the month, and was only added to the agenda at the start of Thursday’s meeting.

As we learn more about this proposal, we will pass it along to you.

