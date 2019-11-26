Home / Obituaries / Rickey Daughtery age 60

Rickey Daughtery age 60

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Rickey Daughtery age 60 passed away in peace on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN with his family by his side.

Ricky was born on October 1, 1959 to Reba Paul. Rickey was an Over the Road Truckdriver for 31 years.  He married Kathy Summers on July 9 and they raised three children together Eric, Dustin and Miranda. Rickey enjoyed being outdoors and working in his yard. He also loved spending time with his family.

Rickey is preceded in death by his wife Kathy Daughtery (May 14, 1963- May 19, 2018); and step -father Charles Jones Sr.

Rickey is survived by his daughter Miranda Cook and husband John of Indiana, Sons: Eric Daughtery of Clinton, TN and Dustin Daugherty of Clinton, TN; Mother Reba Paul and husband Roger of Clinton, TN; brothers, Ronnie Daughtery and wife Pala of Clinton, TN, Charles Jones JR and wife Jessicca of Oliver Springs, TN ; sister Lafonda Kesterson and husband Dan of Knoxville, TN; 6 grandchildren and several nieces nephews and many other relatives and friends.

At Rickey’s Request he will be cremated and buried at a later date at the at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton TN is in charge of all the arrangements for Ricky Daughtery. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Joyce Ann (Webb) Lewis, 76, of Kingston

Joyce Ann (Webb) Lewis, 76, of Kingston, TN passed into eternal rest on Thursday, November …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.