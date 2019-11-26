Rickey Daughtery age 60 passed away in peace on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN with his family by his side.

Ricky was born on October 1, 1959 to Reba Paul. Rickey was an Over the Road Truckdriver for 31 years. He married Kathy Summers on July 9 and they raised three children together Eric, Dustin and Miranda. Rickey enjoyed being outdoors and working in his yard. He also loved spending time with his family.

Rickey is preceded in death by his wife Kathy Daughtery (May 14, 1963- May 19, 2018); and step -father Charles Jones Sr.

Rickey is survived by his daughter Miranda Cook and husband John of Indiana, Sons: Eric Daughtery of Clinton, TN and Dustin Daugherty of Clinton, TN; Mother Reba Paul and husband Roger of Clinton, TN; brothers, Ronnie Daughtery and wife Pala of Clinton, TN, Charles Jones JR and wife Jessicca of Oliver Springs, TN ; sister Lafonda Kesterson and husband Dan of Knoxville, TN; 6 grandchildren and several nieces nephews and many other relatives and friends.

At Rickey’s Request he will be cremated and buried at a later date at the at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton TN is in charge of all the arrangements for Ricky Daughtery.