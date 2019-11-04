Report: Tractor Supply construction to start soon

Tractor Supply Company plans to begin construction of a Clinton store sometime this month on a piece of property next to Fox Toyota. The new store should be open by early next summer, according to a report in last week’s Clinton Courier News.

The 19,097-square-foot store will be built just east of the Toyota dealership.

The store, which will bring about 15 new jobs, plans to include a sales floor, external support service area and a pet wash, according to the report. About half of those jobs are expected to be full-time positions.

Tractor Supply also has locations in LaFollette, Halls, and Oak Ridge.

