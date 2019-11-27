Home / Featured / Repairs continue at bridge replacement site
Repairs continue at bridge replacement site

According to the city of Clinton’s TDOT project liaison Lynn Murphy says that workers from contractor Blalock Construction are continuing to perform work to stabilize a large void that appeared beneath the northbound lanes of Clinch Avenue on the northern end of the Lewallen Bridge replacement project during heavy rains this past Saturday. The collapse of that part of the roadway has brought traffic across the bridge down to one lane in each direction, causing back-ups and delays during the busiest times of the day. The work has also forced the closure one of the left turn lanes from westbound Seivers onto Clinch, as well as one of the southbound lanes of South Main Street approaching Clinch.

Crews are building a sub-grade steel structure by driving beams into the ground, and then welding braces. Once this is complete, the void will be filled, and at least one additional traffic lane may be re-established.

Murphy said in his announcement Wednesday morning that a timeframe for the completion of the emergency repair is not known, but that “an update will be released as soon as we have more information.”

