Reminder: Rain-delayed CHS Homecoming Parade Friday at 6

Jim Harris 27 mins ago

Clinton High School’s Homecoming Parade, postponed from last week because of the incredibly wet weather, will instead be held tonight (Friday, November 1st), at 6 pm in downtown Clinton, culminating at the Clinton Football Field, where the Dragons will host the Karns Beavers on Senior Night (on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Friday Night Football).

