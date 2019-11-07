Reminder: ACSD Explorer program holding Open House tonight (Thursday, 11/7)

The kick-off to the nationally recognized Explorers Program for the Sheriff’s Office is tonight at Anderson County High School.

Exploring is a hands-on program open to young men and women 14 through 20 years old, interested in a career in law enforcement or a related field in the criminal justice system. The program aims to build familiarity and trust by engaging youth and giving them regular opportunities for positive interaction with law enforcement, their neighbors, and community leaders – in settings where everyone can get to know each other and share mutual interests. Anderson County Deputy and School Resource Officer Rusty Carr, who himself graduated from the Explorers program in his native Union County, will head the program for the ACSD.

The program introduces young people to potential careers in law enforcement while learning important leadership skills, respect for police officers, developing new personal skills, and networking with professionals who work in and around the profession. The program will emphasize five main areas: career opportunities, leadership experience, life skills, citizenship, and character education.

Carr will be hosting an Open House on November 7th at 6:00 pm in the Anderson County High School Auditorium. Parents and children are encouraged to attend to learn more about the program and meet the advisers.

For more information on the program you may reach Deputy Carr by email at jcarr@acs.ac.