Reda Overton, age 65 of Powell

November 23, 2019

Reda Overton, age 65 of Powell, went to be with the Lord suddenly on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Reba was a dispatcher for Norfolk Southern Railroad and a member of New Bethel Baptist Church.  She loved to read spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and devoted much of her life to helping others.
Preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Overton; parents, Charlie and Bobbie Smith; and brother, Tony Smith.
She is survived by her son, Shawn (Shannon) Smith of Clinton; Step-children, Monty (Sheila) Overton of Clinton; daughter, Regina (Rodney) Barnes of Powell; grandchildren, Joshua Smith, Noah Smith, Gabby Barnes, Gracie Barnes, Gavin Barnes, Gabe Overton; great grandchildren, Addison Smith and Davis Sisson.
At Reda's request, there will be no services at this time but the family will receive friends Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton.

