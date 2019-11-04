Rebecca Ann Williams Pierce, age 85, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Roane Medical Center. She was born August 11, 1934 in Harriman and was a life long resident of Roane County. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and had a deep love for the Lord. Rebecca treasured time spent with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved working with crafts, decorating and shopping, after retiring from the Roane Hosiery Mill. Preceded in death in March of this year, by her loving husband of 65 years, Alvin Pierce; children, Deborah Hudson and Samuel Dennis Pierce; parents, Sam & Robbie Stovall Williams; son-in-law, Tim King; several brothers & sisters.

SURVIVORS

Children Sherry King and Gene Pierce, both of Kingston

Grandchildren Heather Hudson Griffith of Knoxville

Travis & Raven King of Harriman

Brandon & Leah King of Kingston

Rosanna Lancaster of Murfreesboro

Elizabeth Pierce of Harriman

Great-grandchildren Lynzie Griffith, Josh Griffith, Tyler Lancaster, Skyler King, Blake Lancaster,

Taylor Pierce, Hartley King and Hadley King

Soon to be, Great-great-grandson Aiken Norris King

Sister Evon & Bob Crowder of Meadowview, VA

Brothers Sam Williams of Harriman

Steve & Judy Williams of Harriman

In-laws Carolyn & Buddy Koon of Kingston

Shirley Medley of Kingston

A host of extended family & friends

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 5:00 pm, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home with memorial service at 5:00 p.m., with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.