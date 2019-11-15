Home / Featured / OS receives checks for water system improvements
From left, Sammie Arnold, assistant commissioner, TNECD; Rep. Kent Calfee; Rep. John Ragan; Sen. Ken Yager; Mayor Omer Cox, Oliver Springs; George Garden, chief engineer, Division of Water Resources, TDEC; Lt. Gov. Randy McNally; Leslie Gillespie-Marthaler, SRF program manager, TDEC; David Salyers, commissioner, TDEC; Joe Van Hook, city recorder, Oliver Springs; Kenneth Brown, alderman, Oliver Springs; Thomas McCormick, city manager, Oliver Springs.

OS receives checks for water system improvements

Jim Harris 20 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

Officials from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) were in Oliver Springs on Wednesday to present city leaders with two checks, one a Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan of $500,000, and the second, a Community Development Block Grant of $525,000.

The funds will be used to upgrade and improve the city’s aging water and sewer systems.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

