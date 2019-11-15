From left, Sammie Arnold, assistant commissioner, TNECD; Rep. Kent Calfee; Rep. John Ragan; Sen. Ken Yager; Mayor Omer Cox, Oliver Springs; George Garden, chief engineer, Division of Water Resources, TDEC; Lt. Gov. Randy McNally; Leslie Gillespie-Marthaler, SRF program manager, TDEC; David Salyers, commissioner, TDEC; Joe Van Hook, city recorder, Oliver Springs; Kenneth Brown, alderman, Oliver Springs; Thomas McCormick, city manager, Oliver Springs.
OS receives checks for water system improvements
Jim Harris
20 mins ago
Officials from the Tennessee Department
of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and the Tennessee Department
of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) were in Oliver Springs
on Wednesday to present city leaders with two checks, one a Clean
Water State Revolving Fund loan of $500,000, and the second, a
Community Development Block Grant of $525,000.
The funds will be used to upgrade and
improve the city’s aging water and sewer systems.
