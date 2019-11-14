OS man sentenced to 21+ years for producing, possessing child pornography

An Oliver Springs man was sentenced to over 21 years in prison for producing and possessing child pornography.

The US Department of Justice said this week that a judge sentenced 25-year-old David Tyler Wilson,to 262 months in federal prison for producing and possessing child pornography. Following his sentence, he will registered as a sex offender and be under supervised probation for 15 years.

The FBI said an investigation began when Wilson sent nude photos to an undercover agent online. Investigators said he had taken those photos, and he was arrested in October of last year.

At the time of his arrest, Wilson admitted to the undercover agent that he was sexually active with two young family members and had distributed multiple explicit images of them. He also said he had been incarcerated in the past for child pornography, according to the undercover agent.

The agent also reporting having had a video conversation with Wilson on the KIK social media platform during which Wilson discussed setting up a system to sell child pornography involving these family members.

The case was prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office.