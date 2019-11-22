ORPD: 6 arrested in retail theft

Thursday afternoon, Oak Ridge Police arrested six retail theft suspects in the Main Street Oak Ridge area.

According to an ORPD press release, an investigator on patrol as part of a retail theft deterrent operation noticed several people walking into the Rack Room Shoes store with empty bags. The investigator alerted a nearby officer and continued to watch the store.

A few minutes later, the investigator reported that the same group of individuals ran out of the business with what was believed to be stolen merchandise. Officers quickly apprehended the six female suspects and recovered approximately $3300 worth of stolen merchandise, according to the release.

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene to assist with the transport of the suspects to the county jail.

Officials say that all six suspects are from the Knox County area, and they now face charges including theft, conspiracy, criminal impersonation and possession of tools to interfere with anti-theft devices.

Three of the suspects also had multiple active warrants from other agencies, according to the release, which also states that this case remains under investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.