Home / Featured / ORPD: 6 arrested in retail theft

ORPD: 6 arrested in retail theft

Jim Harris 11 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

Thursday afternoon, Oak Ridge Police arrested six retail theft suspects in the Main Street Oak Ridge area.
According to an ORPD press release, an investigator on patrol as part of a retail theft deterrent operation noticed several people walking into the Rack Room Shoes store with empty bags. The investigator alerted a nearby officer and continued to watch the store.
A few minutes later, the investigator reported that the same group of individuals ran out of the business with what was believed to be stolen merchandise. Officers quickly apprehended the six female suspects and recovered approximately $3300 worth of stolen merchandise, according to the release.
Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene to assist with the transport of the suspects to the county jail.

Officials say that all six suspects are from the Knox County area, and they now face charges including theft, conspiracy, criminal impersonation and possession of tools to interfere with anti-theft devices.
Three of the suspects also had multiple active warrants from other agencies, according to the release, which also states that this case remains under investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TDLWD releases October unemployment data

(TDLWD press release) Newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.