Home / Community Bulletin Board / OR YAB to host ‘Breakfast with Santa’

OR YAB to host ‘Breakfast with Santa’

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 4 Views

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board is hosting a “Breakfast with Santa” on Saturday, December 7. The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Oak Ridge Civic Center, located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike. 

The cost for breakfast is $7 per participant ages 3 and up. Activities will include a kid-friendly breakfast buffet, Christmas crafts, and photos with Santa. 

Reservations are required as spots for the event are limited. Digital photos will be available online for free, but participants may opt to pay $5 for a 4×6 photo at the event. 

Reservations using a credit card can be made on Eventbrite at http://bit.ly/ORSantaBreakfast19. For reservations payable by cash or check, stop by the Civic Center front desk. 

Questions about the event or registration process can be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department by calling (865) 425-3450. 

For more information about the City’s Youth Advisory Board or the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department, visit http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Job Fair Thursday at SL Tennessee

Randstad will be hosting a Job Far this Thursday, November 14th, at SL Tennessee from …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.