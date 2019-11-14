OR YAB to host ‘Breakfast with Santa’

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Youth Advisory Board is hosting a “Breakfast with Santa” on Saturday, December 7. The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Oak Ridge Civic Center, located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The cost for breakfast is $7 per participant ages 3 and up. Activities will include a kid-friendly breakfast buffet, Christmas crafts, and photos with Santa.

Reservations are required as spots for the event are limited. Digital photos will be available online for free, but participants may opt to pay $5 for a 4×6 photo at the event.

Reservations using a credit card can be made on Eventbrite at http://bit.ly/ORSantaBreakfast19. For reservations payable by cash or check, stop by the Civic Center front desk.

Questions about the event or registration process can be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department by calling (865) 425-3450.

For more information about the City’s Youth Advisory Board or the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department, visit http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/.