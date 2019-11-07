Home / Community Bulletin Board / OR Senior Center honoring vets with pancakes!

Jim Harris

We have been letting you know how local organizations and others are saluting or military veterans leading up to Veterans Day this Monday, November 11th. That list now includes the the Oak Ridge Senior Center, which will be honoring the men and women who have served our country, both present and past, with a pancake brunch on Monday, November 11th.

The brunch will begin at 10:30 am and will be on a first-come, first-served basis until the pancakes are gone. This is a free event for seniors age 50 and over as well as veterans of any age. The event is expected to wrap up at approximately 12:30 p.m. 

To help with planning purposes and an accurate head count to make sure there are enough pancakes, please call the Oak Ridge Senior Center at (865) 425-3999 if you plan to attend.

