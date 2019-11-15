OR Leaf Pick-up set to being Nov. 25th

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge leaf pick-up program for 2019 is set to begin on Monday, November 25, and is coordinated by Waste Connections of Tennessee. Collection efforts will follow the proposed schedule as closely as possible.

Please note that the proposed schedule is a general guide and can vary considerably from the actual schedule due to weather, resident participation, and the amount of leaves collected.

The following guidelines will help make the leaf pick-up process easier for Waste Connections crews and homeowners:

Residents should place their leaves near, but not beyond the curb. Leaves must not be placed on the sidewalk or in the street, parking spaces, or drainage ditches due to posing a pedestrian or traffic hazard and possibly clogging the storm drains. Hazards that are created by improperly placed leaves will be removed by the City at the resident’s expense.

Leaves must be free of tree branches and twigs as these can cause the leaf vacuums to clog. Because of their impact, leaf piles containing these items will not be picked up.

All leaves must be placed outside fenced areas. If there is no other location on your property to rake leaves, please rake them to the end or side of your driveway. Leaves may also be placed in plastic bags and will be picked up at the curb during the scheduled program.

Only leaves will be collected during this program. Citizens are reminded that the citywide household trash and brush pick-up will be scheduled in April and May only.

At the completion of the day, a final drive through of each daily specified route will be done to verify and ensure that all leaves are collected during that time.

Please be advised that delays may occur due to unforeseen weather conditions and level of resident participation. We appreciate your patience should leaves not be picked up on your specified day. Please also note that streets will be swept approximately two weeks after leaves are picked up in each designated area.

The leaf pick-up schedule can be found on the City’s website at http://www.oakridgetn.gov/. For more information, please contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656.

Clinton’s Leaf Collection has been underway since November 4th.