OR Community Band announces Christmas Concert

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 1 Views

On Thursday, December 19th, the Oak Ridge Community Band will present its annual Christmas Concert.

The performance will begin at 7 pm in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, located at 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

This is a free event.  The program provides an opportunity to enjoy the true spirit of the season with Christmas music, and the audience will be invited to sing along to familiar Christmas carols, accompanied by the band. 

For more information, visit www.orcb.org or call 865-202-2773.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

