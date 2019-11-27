OR Community Band announces Christmas Concert

On Thursday, December 19th, the Oak Ridge Community Band will present its annual Christmas Concert.

The performance will begin at 7 pm in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, located at 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

This is a free event. The program provides an opportunity to enjoy the true spirit of the season with Christmas music, and the audience will be invited to sing along to familiar Christmas carols, accompanied by the band.

For more information, visit www.orcb.org or call 865-202-2773.