OR announces sign-ups for adult volleyball

Jim Harris 35 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 7 Views

(City of Oak Ridge press release) Registration for the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department’s co-ed Volleyball leagues will open Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Games are scheduled to begin on January 7 and will be played on Tuesday evenings. Interested teams may obtain registration information at the front desk of the Oak Ridge Civic Center or online at http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/athletics/volleyball.

Teams may request either a competitive A Division or a recreational B Division in the 2020 season. Division placements will be dependent on registration numbers.

Teen players are welcome, but additional documents are required. Registration is set to close on December 14.

For additional questions, please contact Matt Reece with the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3440 or via social media on Facebook and Twitter at @ORRecSports.

