Oak Ridge, ORPD accepting donations for ‘Toys for Tots’ program

The City of Oak Ridge and the Oak Ridge Police Department have announced that they are taking donations for the non-profit Toys for Tots Foundation this holiday season. All donated toys will be collected by volunteers and distributed to local families in need during the holiday season.

Residents interested in donating to the program can drop off new and unwrapped toys in the designated bins around town until Saturday, December 7. Donations should also be appropriate for a child that falls into one of the following age groups: newborn, infant/toddler, youth, or teen (up to 14).

Donation bins will be set up in the following locations in Oak Ridge:

Police and Main lobbies at the Oak Ridge Municipal Building, 200 S. Tulane Avenue

Central Services Complex lobby, 100 Woodbury Lane

T.J. Maxx, 367 S. Illinois Avenue

Oak Ridge Police will also host a collection event on Saturday, December 7, from 2-6 p.m., near the entrance of T.J. Maxx.

Monetary donations will not be accepted at the collection event but can be made directly to the Toys for Tots organization online at https://knoxville-tn.toysfortots.org/.

Anderson and Roane County families are able to request toys through the program until Friday, November 15. The Toys for Tots registration form is available online at https://knoxville-tn.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-request-single-form.aspx.

Additional questions can be directed to the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504.