Oak Ridge Chamber announces Christmas Parade Dec. 14th

(Submitted, Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce) The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce is busy preparing for its annual Christmas Parade to be held on Saturday, December 14. This year’s theme is “Christmas Around the World” and promises to provide spectators with plenty of music, lights and beautiful floats. Sponsor of this year’s parade is The Cowperwood Company. There is no cost to participate.

The Chamber will be accepting entries online through Monday, December 9. Register by visiting the Chamber’s website: www.oakridgechamber.org.

According to Greta Ownby, Executive Vice President of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, “People began signing up for the parade last December, as soon as we announced our theme. The second Saturday in December is always the date for our Christmas parade and it’s nice to know that people start planning early make the parade a special part of their holiday tradition.”

The Chamber will need lots of Santa’s elves to serve as volunteer parade marshals to make the parade a safe, fun and successful event. To volunteer and be put on Santa’s “nice” list, contact Greta Ownby at ownby@orcc.org or 483-1321.

The parade will start at 6:00 p.m. and will begin at Corporate Center, on the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Road. From there, the parade will travel down Lafayette to the Oak Ridge Turnpike. It will continue west on the Turnpike to Oak Ridge High School. The judge’s stand will be located in front of the Chamber.

Those participating in the parade will line up in the parking lot of Corporate Center, on the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Road beginning at 4:00 p.m. Detailed information will be e-mailed to all who have registered an entry.