Norris librarian graduates from state program

(TSLA/Secretary of State press release) The Tennessee State Library and Archives and Secretary of State Tre Hargett proudly recognize Jenny Heffron with the Norris Community Library who recently graduated from the Tennessee Public Library Management Program with her Public Library Management Certification.

“The Tennessee Public Library Management Program equips local librarians with management, leadership, and partnership building skills, so they can better serve their communities,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “This certification is a significant milestone for Ms. Heffron and the Norris Community Library.”

This year, 22 librarians across the state graduated from the program as Certified Public Library Managers. To earn this distinction these librarians completed three years of course work through the Tennessee Public Library Management Institute, more than 90 hours of continuing education, and completed a final project.

“These graduates are an impressive group. They sacrificed to complete this rigorous three-year program while still doing their full-time jobs. Their level of participation shows how dedicated they are to their libraries and communities,” said State Librarian Chuck Sherrell.

The Tennessee Public Library Management Institute is an annual workshop that focuses on management, leadership, and community partnership building skills, hosted by the Tennessee State Library and Archives. The institute includes sessions on library values and governance, project management, staffing best practices, funding and budgeting, marketing, public speaking, and strategic planning.

This graduating class was the first to experience the addition of online/virtual training throughout the year including monthly meetings and projects.

For more information about the Tennessee State Library and Archives, please visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla. For information about the Tennessee Public Library Management Institute visit https://tsla.libguides.com/plmp.

