Home / Local News / Norris librarian graduates from state program

Norris librarian graduates from state program

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

(TSLA/Secretary of State press release) The Tennessee State Library and Archives and Secretary of State Tre Hargett proudly recognize Jenny Heffron with the Norris Community Library who recently graduated from the Tennessee Public Library Management Program with her Public Library Management Certification.
“The Tennessee Public Library Management Program equips local librarians with management, leadership, and partnership building skills, so they can better serve their communities,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “This certification is a significant milestone for Ms. Heffron and the Norris Community Library.”
This year, 22 librarians across the state graduated from the program as Certified Public Library Managers. To earn this distinction these librarians completed three years of course work through the Tennessee Public Library Management Institute, more than 90 hours of continuing education, and completed a final project.
“These graduates are an impressive group. They sacrificed to complete this rigorous three-year program while still doing their full-time jobs. Their level of participation shows how dedicated they are to their libraries and communities,” said State Librarian Chuck Sherrell.
The Tennessee Public Library Management Institute is an annual workshop that focuses on management, leadership, and community partnership building skills, hosted by the Tennessee State Library and Archives. The institute includes sessions on library values and governance, project management, staffing best practices, funding and budgeting, marketing, public speaking, and strategic planning.
This graduating class was the first to experience the addition of online/virtual training throughout the year including monthly meetings and projects.
For more information about the Tennessee State Library and Archives, please visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla. For information about the Tennessee Public Library Management Institute visit https://tsla.libguides.com/plmp.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State releases crash data from 2018 Thanksgiving holiday, urges caution on roads

Across the state last year, the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 15 fatal traffic accidents …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.