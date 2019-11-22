Norris Dam State Park invites you to make birdfeeders

If you are looking from something to do on Saturday that will allow you to enjoy nature without getting too wet, Norris Dam State Park may have just what you are looking for.

From 1 to 2 pm Saturday, November 23rd, you are invited to the park’s visitor center to make a birdfeeder. As rangers point out in the online announcement, during winter months, food resources for birds become more scarce, and having a feeder at your home is a great way to ensure that our feathered friends can find a meal while also allowing you to enjoy their natural beauty.

There is a very minimal cost of just $2 to cover the cost of materials, and the event will be held, starting at 1 pm, at the Norris Dam State Park Visitors Center. Call 865-425-4500 for more information.