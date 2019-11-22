Home / Community Bulletin Board / Norris Dam State Park invites you to make birdfeeders

Norris Dam State Park invites you to make birdfeeders

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

If you are looking from something to do on Saturday that will allow you to enjoy nature without getting too wet, Norris Dam State Park may have just what you are looking for.

From 1 to 2 pm Saturday, November 23rd, you are invited to the park’s visitor center to make a birdfeeder. As rangers point out in the online announcement, during winter months, food resources for birds become more scarce, and having a feeder at your home is a great way to ensure that our feathered friends can find a meal while also allowing you to enjoy their natural beauty.

There is a very minimal cost of just $2 to cover the cost of materials, and the event will be held, starting at 1 pm, at the Norris Dam State Park Visitors Center. Call 865-425-4500 for more information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TDLWD releases October unemployment data

(TDLWD press release) Newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.