Mr. Football semifinalists announced

(TSSAA press release) The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. For the 18th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Five semifinalists are announced in this release for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category will be announced by Mike Keith on the Titans website at www.titansonline.com on Tuesday, November 19 at 11:00 a.m. CST / 12:00 p.m. EST. The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2019 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 13th consecutive year,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”
This is the 35th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
More than 400 people, including the 30 finalists, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, are expected to attend the 2019 luncheon.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.
2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon
Cameron Reed, Huntland
Tanner Snyder, Lake County
Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg
Holden Willis, Greenback
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cooper Baugus, Peabody
Nick McClendon, Forrest
Martavius Ryals, Tyner
Aaron Swafford, Meigs County
Terry Wilkins, Fairley
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Grey Carroll, Alcoa
Treyveon Foster, Austin-East
Donoven McCallister, Upperman
James Moore, Stratford
Logan Nardozzi, Fairview
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Tim Coutras, Nolensville
Rivers Hunt, Hardin County
Will McDonald, Livingston Academy
Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton
Ty Youngblood, Greeneville
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Spencer Briggs, Gallatin
Ja’sean Parks, Beech
Cade Walker, Page
Colton Webb, Powell
Elijah Young, South-Doyle
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Cade Chambers, Maryville
Bryson Eason, Whitehaven
Andrew Mason, Ravenwood
Conner Murphy, Blackman
Lincoln Pare, Houston
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Caedan Clark, Jackson Christian
Kevin Davis, Trinity Christian
Kemari McGowan, MTCS
Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy
Zack Tilley, The King’s Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Austin Hill, ECS
Eli Morris, Boyd Buchanan
Dietrick Pennington, ECS
Cooper Riggs, Grace Christian Academy (Knoxville)
Nick Semptimphelter, BGA
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
DeAngelo Hardy, McCallie
Elijah Howard, Baylor
Keshawn Lawrence, Ensworth
Jabari Small, Briarcrest
Omari Thomas, Briarcrest
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Luke Akers, Ravenwood
Jackson Carver, Westview
Alen Karajic, East Hamilton
Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy
Zeke Rankin, Alcoa