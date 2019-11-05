Home / Community Bulletin Board / More on Clinton Christmas Parade

Jim Harris 8 hours ago

Clinton’s traditional Christmas Parade of bands, floats, and many other processional entries will begin at 6 pm on December 7. This year’s theme is “A Small Town Christmas.” Businesses, churches, schools and other marching groups are encouraged to register and participate in the parade. There is no parade entry fee. Deadline to register is Monday, December 2, by 5:00 pm. There will be no late entries.

Entry Forms can be picked up at the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce office located at 245 North Main Street, Ste. 200, Clinton or visit www.andersoncountychamber.org to download the application. Entry Forms may also be emailed to ACCC@andersoncountychamber.org.

Parade participants are requested decorate their vehicles/floats for this event. The Parade Santa is to be the only Santa. Horses are required to have on a “diaper” to enter the parade route. All pet owners are required to pick up after their animals by Clinton City Ordinance.

Rules concerning vehicles: All parade vehicles must be “street legal” and drivers must have a valid TN driver’s license (i.e., this eliminates ATV’s, golf carts, mountain bikes, bicycles and skateboards, etc.). Check-in will be at Jaycee Park/ Anderson County Fairgrounds between 4:00 and 5:30 pm. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded for the best and most creative entries that reflect the parade theme.

The Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to another great Christmas Parade and is excited that to have it in the evening again!

For more information about the Clinton Christmas Parade, please contact the Chamber at 865-457-2559.

