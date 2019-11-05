Home / Obituaries / Michael Jennings, age 31 of Clinton

Michael Jennings, age 31 of Clinton

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 28 Views

Michael Jennings, age 31 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, October 30, 2019.  Michael graduated from Clinton High School in 2007.  He was an avid musician that loved to write music and play the guitar.  Michael also had a love for animals and was a spiritual individual.  He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Georgia Tallant Dixon, Woodrow Wilson Dixon, and Betty Jean Jennings; uncle, Wayne Morelock. 
He is survived by:
Mother, Debra Jennings; father, Steve Jennings; brother, Stephen Jennings; life companion, Jackie Leonard; aunts, Sandra Morelock and Alice Minyard & husband Larry; several special cousins
The family will have a private graveside service at Sunset Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Rebecca Ann Williams Pierce, age 85, of Kingston

Rebecca Ann Williams Pierce, age 85, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.