Michael David Hayton age 54 of Sweetwater, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Sweetwater Hospital. He was born September 8, 1965 in Ridgecrest, California to Michael Wayne Hayton and Jean Burress Hayton. Michael enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family. Michael loved to work and was a wonderful son who took special care of his mother. Michael is preceded in death by his father, Michael Wayne Hayton.

Survivors:

Mother Jean Hayton of Lake City

Grandmother Nona Burress of Lake City

Fiancé ZHIQIANG YIN of Sweetwater

Uncles Jim Burress and Bonnie of Lake City

Greg Burress and Debbie of Lake City

Aunts Pat Lynch and John Clements of Chatsworth, GA

Misty McKamey and Ronnie of Clinton

Many other cousins, family, and friends

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Justin Phillips officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.