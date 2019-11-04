MECS: Harvick wins 3rd straight Texas fall race, moves on to Championship 4

(MRN) Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway to punch his ticket to the Championship 4.
Harvick led 119 laps to score his fourth win of the season and third straight fall playoff race at TMS.
“I am really proud of everyone on this team for all the work they put in this weekend,” Harvick said. “It takes everybody to make this thing go round.
“As it got dark, it was really fast.”
Harvick led a 1-2-3 finish for Stewart-Haas Racing with Aric Almirola and Daniel Suarez finishing second and third, respectively.
“I am really proud of that effort. It’s just incredible,” Almirola said. “Kevin was too tough, too fast.”
Joey Logano and Alex Bowman rounded out the top five.
Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones completed the first 10 finishers.
Truex Jr., Harvick, Kyle Busch and Logano are above the cutline in the playoffs.
Denny Hamlin (-20), Ryan Blaney (-23), Kyle Larson (-23) and Chase Elliott (-78) are on the outside looking in.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to ISM Raceway in Phoenix next Sunday afternoon.
|Fin
|Str
|Car
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Pts
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|1
|4
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|Ford
|334
|55
|Running
|119
|2
|6
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|334
|45
|Running
|62
|3
|7
|41
|Daniel Suarez
|Ford
|334
|37
|Running
|25
|4
|11
|22
|Joey Logano (P)
|Ford
|334
|39
|Running
|5
|5
|5
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|334
|43
|Running
|11
|6
|17
|19
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|Toyota
|334
|31
|Running
|0
|7
|12
|18
|Kyle Busch (P)
|Toyota
|334
|38
|Running
|18
|8
|15
|12
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|Ford
|334
|31
|Running
|0
|9
|4
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|334
|32
|Running
|1
|10
|2
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|334
|36
|Running
|9
2019
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings
After Race 34: Texas
|Rank
|Driver
|Wins
|Top 5s
|Top 10s
|Poles
|Points
|-Leader
|-Next
|Stage Wins
|Playoff Points
|1
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|7
|14
|22
|0
|4133
|0
|0
|8
|42
|2
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|4
|13
|24
|6
|4113
|-20
|20
|6
|28
|3
|Kyle Busch (P)
|4
|15
|25
|0
|4113
|-20
|0
|11
|46
|4
|Joey Logano (P)
|2
|11
|19
|2
|4111
|-22
|2
|10
|30
|5
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|5
|18
|22
|3
|4091
|-42
|20
|5
|37
|6
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|1
|10
|17
|1
|4088
|-45
|3
|2
|9
|7
|Kyle Larson (P)
|1
|7
|16
|1
|4088
|-45
|0
|5
|11
|8
|Chase Elliott (P)
|3
|11
|15
|4
|4033
|-100
|55
|5
|24