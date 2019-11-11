MECS: Hamlin wins, gives JGR 3 of ‘Championship 4’

(MRN) Denny Hamlin delivered in a big way on Sunday when he scored the win in the Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway to advance to the Championship 4.

Hamlin came into the race 20 points below the cutline on the Playoff grid. But he was able to persevere a late race restart to score his sixth win of the season and secure a spot in next week’s title race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I said I’m going to give it everything I’ve got to make up for that mistake last week…I’ve been through so many playoffs and done them wrong,” Hamlin said. “This year, I’m always been waiting on the next right thing to happen.”

Hamlin led four times for 143 laps, including the final 62.

Hamlin joins Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch is next week’s Ford EcoBoost 400 as part of the Championship 4 and a chance to win this year’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title.

Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five.

Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski completed the first 10 finishers.

The season comes to a close next Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

For complete coverage of Sunday’s race, visit www.mrn.com.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 3 11 Denny Hamlin (P) Toyota 312 59 Running 143 2 1 18 Kyle Busch (P) Toyota 312 50 Running 69 3 10 12 Ryan Blaney (P) Ford 312 44 Running 0 4 5 42 Kyle Larson (P) Chevrolet 312 42 Running 0 5 7 4 Kevin Harvick (P) Ford 312 38 Running 0 6 4 19 Martin Truex Jr. (P) Toyota 312 36 Running 0 7 9 20 Erik Jones Toyota 312 30 Running 0 8 13 14 Clint Bowyer Ford 312 29 Running 0 9 2 22 Joey Logano (P) Ford 312 45 Running 93 10 12 2 Brad Keselowski Ford 312 34 Running 3

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings

After Race 35: ISM (Phoenix)

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points -Leader -Next Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Denny Hamlin (P) 6 19 23 3 5000 0 0 6 37 2 Kevin Harvick (P) 4 14 25 6 5000 0 0 6 28 3 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 7 14 23 0 5000 0 0 8 42 4 Kyle Busch (P) 4 16 26 1 5000 0 0 11 46