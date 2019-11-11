MECS: Hamlin wins, gives JGR 3 of ‘Championship 4’

(MRN) Denny Hamlin delivered in a big way on Sunday when he scored the win in the Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway to advance to the Championship 4.
Hamlin came into the race 20 points below the cutline on the Playoff grid. But he was able to persevere a late race restart to score his sixth win of the season and secure a spot in next week’s title race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
“I said I’m going to give it everything I’ve got to make up for that mistake last week…I’ve been through so many playoffs and done them wrong,” Hamlin said. “This year, I’m always been waiting on the next right thing to happen.”
Hamlin led four times for 143 laps, including the final 62.
Hamlin joins Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch is next week’s Ford EcoBoost 400 as part of the Championship 4 and a chance to win this year’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title.
Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five.
Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski completed the first 10 finishers.
The season comes to a close next Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
For complete coverage of Sunday’s race, visit www.mrn.com.
|Fin
|Str
|Car
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Pts
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|3
|11
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|Toyota
|312
|59
|Running
|143
|2
|1
|18
|Kyle Busch (P)
|Toyota
|312
|50
|Running
|69
|3
|10
|12
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|Ford
|312
|44
|Running
|0
|4
|5
|42
|Kyle Larson (P)
|Chevrolet
|312
|42
|Running
|0
|5
|7
|4
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|Ford
|312
|38
|Running
|0
|6
|4
|19
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|Toyota
|312
|36
|Running
|0
|7
|9
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|312
|30
|Running
|0
|8
|13
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|312
|29
|Running
|0
|9
|2
|22
|Joey Logano (P)
|Ford
|312
|45
|Running
|93
|10
|12
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|312
|34
|Running
|3
2019
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings
After Race 35: ISM (Phoenix)
|Rank
|Driver
|Wins
|Top 5s
|Top 10s
|Poles
|Points
|-Leader
|-Next
|Stage Wins
|Playoff Points
|1
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|6
|19
|23
|3
|5000
|0
|0
|6
|37
|2
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|4
|14
|25
|6
|5000
|0
|0
|6
|28
|3
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|7
|14
|23
|0
|5000
|0
|0
|8
|42
|4
|Kyle Busch (P)
|4
|16
|26
|1
|5000
|0
|0
|11
|46