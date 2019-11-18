MECS: Busch wins second Cup Series crown

(MRN) Kyle Busch won Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway to score his second NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Busch recorded his 56th career victory to end a winless streak that dated back to June 2 at Pocono Raceway. He became the 16th driver in NASCAR history to win multiple titles.

“We have a great race team and a great owner…I just can’t say enough and thank you everyone for this opportunity,” Busch said. “It wouldn’t be possible without Adam Stevens and Coach Joe Gibbs, JD Gibbs, Coy Gibbs, the whole family.

Busch addressed the people who doubted whether or not he could win the championship after going 21 races since his last victory.

“There’s always your doubters,” he said. “There’s always your haters. This one is for Rowdy Nation.”

Busch beat his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. to the finish line by 4.6-seconds.

Erik Jones, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano rounded out the top five.

Clint Bowyer, Ryan Newman, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin completed the first 10 finishers.

Busch will officially be celebrated as the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion at the annual Awards Ceremony on December 5th in Nashville.

For much more on Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, visit www.mrn.com.

1 4 18 Kyle Busch (P) Toyota 267 40 Running 120 2 3 19 Martin Truex Jr. (P) Toyota 267 35 Running 103 3 16 20 Erik Jones Toyota 267 37 Running 0 4 2 4 Kevin Harvick (P) Ford 267 33 Running 41 5 5 22 Joey Logano Ford 267 36 Running 0 6 10 14 Clint Bowyer Ford 267 36 Running 0 7 15 6 Ryan Newman Ford 267 30 Running 0 8 22 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 267 30 Running 0 9 12 88 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 267 28 Running 0 10 1 11 Denny Hamlin (P) Toyota 267 27 Running 2