Mary (Annie) Annastasia Long passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the North Tennova Medical Center in Powell, TN. Mary was born January 7, 1979 to Sammie Long and Veronica Holland in Knoxville, TN.

Annie attended church at the Faith Promise Church in Knoxville, TN. She enjoyed drawing, her dog Zoey, animals, children and pottery. Annie was an advocate for the underdogs. She worked as a CNA for many years.

Annie was preceded in death by her brother Timmy Long.

In addition to her parents Annie is survived by her children, Olivia Cooper of Talbott, TN, Samuel Donovan Long ( Abrey Ridenour) of Andersonville, Elizabeth Shadrick of Andersonville and Shikera Rutherford of South Knoxville; Sisters, Lisa Wright of Allardt, Jill Todd(Cliff) of Clinton and Sarah Long of New York City; Grandchildren, Malachi, Maxwell Long and Mary Amelia Long; God Daughters, Jamisha Carrie and Mahala Johnson; special friend, Aunt Margaret; many other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Long Family on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:00 PM until time of funeral service at 8:00 PM in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary with Bro. Dilbert Terry officiating.

Grave side services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 12 noon at the Oak Ridge Memorial Garden, in Oak Ridge, TN.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all the arrangements for Annie Long.