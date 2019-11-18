Man jailed after short, drunken pursuit

A Rocky Top man was arrested on numerous charges early Saturday morning after a short-lived vehicle pursuit.

Deputy Gregory Hoyt Stanley reported that he had been on patrol shortly after 12:30 am Saturday on Clear Branch Road when he spotted a Ford F150 traveling approximately 60 miles an hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone. Stanley fell in behind the driver and then activated his emergency lights after seeing the truck fail to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with New Clear Branch Road.

The deputy reported that the driver of the pickup headed down the middle of New Clear Branch at a high rate of speed before turning on to Foust Cemetery Road. Reaching the end of that road, the pickup traveled into a field, turned around and began backing toward the deputy’s patrol car, which was being used to block the truck’s path.

The two vehicles made contact, with the pickup losing control and sliding down an embankment, where it became stuck. Deputy Stanley’s commands to exit the truck were ignored and he and another deputy “assisted” the driver, identified as 22-year-old Kyuss Robert Levine of Rocky Top, from the cab. Stanley reported that while he was being searched, Levine attempted to turn his head and spit on the deputies several times. After he was taken into custody, Levine told Stanley he had consumed “approximately ten beers” in the our and half before the chase and crash.

Stanley did report that the total distance from the time he spotted the truck to the time of Levine’s arrest was only seven-tenths of a mile.

Levine was jailed on two felonies, aggravated assault and evading arrest, and a host of misdemeanors, including first offense DUI, resisting arrest and failure to show proof of insurance as well as several moving violations. As of Monday morning, he remained in custody