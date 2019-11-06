Man jailed after running away from crash

A single-vehicle accident with no reported injuries resulted in the arrest of one man after he allegedly fled the scene.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Scott Perkins responded to the 300 block of Belmont Lane shortly before 1 am Wednesday on a report of an accident that may involve an intoxicated driver. When the deputy arrived, the man who had called 911 yelled that “he’s taking off in the woods.” Perkins gave chase and after a short time in the woods, came across a man later identified as 33-year-old Wayne Coker of Clinton hiding behind a fallen tree. Coker surrendered without further incident, but initially gave Perkins a false name.

After confirming his identity, Coker was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and evading arrest, and was also found to have active warrants out of Campbell County. On the way to the Anderson County Jail, Perkins’ report indicates that Coker admitted to having taken Xanax and Suboxone prior to the crash.