Home / Local News / Man jailed after running away from crash

Man jailed after running away from crash

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 66 Views

A single-vehicle accident with no reported injuries resulted in the arrest of one man after he allegedly fled the scene.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Scott Perkins responded to the 300 block of Belmont Lane shortly before 1 am Wednesday on a report of an accident that may involve an intoxicated driver. When the deputy arrived, the man who had called 911 yelled that “he’s taking off in the woods.” Perkins gave chase and after a short time in the woods, came across a man later identified as 33-year-old Wayne Coker of Clinton hiding behind a fallen tree. Coker surrendered without further incident, but initially gave Perkins a false name.

After confirming his identity, Coker was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and evading arrest, and was also found to have active warrants out of Campbell County. On the way to the Anderson County Jail, Perkins’ report indicates that Coker admitted to having taken Xanax and Suboxone prior to the crash.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

HUB, TVA announce planned outage Saturday night

A TVA and Harriman Utility Board power outage has been scheduled for 11:30 p.m. Saturday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.