Man charged in Campbell shooting

A Campbell County man is facing charges following a shooting that occurred Monday evening.

Campbell County deputies were called to a home on Glade Springs Road on a reported shooting at around 8 pm Monday and when they arrived, found that the victim identified as Jacob Goodman, had already been taken to the LaFollette Medical Center by a friend or family member, and that the suspect had already left the scene.

Trevon Gioieni turned himself into authorities shortly after 9:45 pm and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Apparently an argument between the two men, who are said to be cousins, escalated and left Goodman with a gunshot wound to each leg.

Goodman was eventually transferred to UT Medical Center, where he is recovering.