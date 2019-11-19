Local Sports: It’s the most wonderful time of year–high school hoops tips off tonight!

The next generation of Dragons and Lady Dragons hit the hardwood on Monday, and took both games of a doubleheader against St. Mary’s in Oak Ridge.

The Clinton Lady Blaze downed St. Mary’s 24-12 as Jaillie Rodd scored a game-high 16 points.

The Blaze boys edged St. Mary’s 41-38, led by Kaden Webber’s 10 points and 8 points and five rebounds off the bench from Jason Alcorn.

High school basketball’s regular season tips off tonight (Tuesday, November 19th) with a full slate of games across the state.

Locally, the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons open up the season on the road at Jellico. We will not have live radio coverage of the doubleheader but will bring you a recap on Wednesday’s Country Club Morning Show and online. The Fox & Farley Full Court Press returns for the 2019-2020 basketball season on Tuesday, December 3rd when the Dragons and Lady Dragons open District play at Karns.

Elsewhere, Anderson County opens up its season at home against Loudon, Oak Ridge hosts Meigs County, Campbell County plays at Oneida, Coalfield visits Lenoir City, Oakdale travels to Sale Creek, Union County hits the road for Greenback, Rockwood plays host to Knox Christian and Midway opens at home against McMinn Central.

On the college level, the UT Lady Vols are back in the Associated Press top 25 after opening the season 4-0, including a big win at then-#15 Notre Dame, entering the poll at #23. UT looks to improve that start to 5-0 as they welcome Stetson into Thompson-Boling Arena tonight at 7 pm.

The UT men, after starting the season unranked, are #20 in the poll released Monday after their impressive, neutral-site win over then-#20 Washington over the weekend in Toronto. The Vols are 3-0 and welcome Alabama State to town on Wednesday night.

In the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies are home tonight against the Golden State Warriors, and on the ice in the NHL, the Nasville Predators are home tonight to face the Winnipeg Jets.

High School Football Playoffs, Quarterfinal Round

1A: Oliver Springs at Greenback.

2A: Oneida at Meigs County.

3A: Austin-East at Alcoa…Red Bank at Loudon.,

4A: Greeneville at Elizabethton.

5A: West at Powell…Central at South-Doyle.

6A: Maryville at Dobyns-Bennett.