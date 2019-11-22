Home / Community Bulletin Board / List of community Thanksgiving events growing

List of community Thanksgiving events growing

Jim Harris

With Thanksgiving next week, we here at WYSH want to make sure that everyone, no matter their circumstances, can enjoy the holiday with a meal among friends. To that end, if your church or other organization will be holding community meals on Thanksgiving, or in the days leading up to the holiday, or immediately after, we ask that you email the information about your event to the radio station so that we can spread the word for you. It is as easy as sending an email to jim@wyshradio.com.

We made that request Thursday on the air and online and got a couple of immediate responses.

There will be a Community Thanksgiving Dinner this Sunday, November 24th, at 5 pm at Blessed Hope Baptist Church, located at 109 Blacksferry Rd in Claxton.  This is for the entire community, so everyone is welcome.

Ruby’s Diner in Oliver Springs notified us that they will open at 12 noon on Thanksgiving Day and offer a free lunch to those in our community that might not otherwise have a chance to enjoy a traditional meal. The meal is not just for the needy, but also for that older couple who might not have anyone to cook for these days, the young couple who just moved to town, single people who don’t want to spend Thanksgiving alone, and anyone who wishes to come out for some fellowship and great food.

Ruby’s Diner will serve turkey with all the trimmings for free, from noon until they run out, on Thursday, November 28th.

Here are the events we had already been made aware of, and you can find more information about all of them by visting the Community Bulletin Board page at www.wyshradio.com.

  • Second Baptist Church of Clinton, Thursday 11am-1 pm
  • Norris Religious Fellowship, Thursday, fellowship at 1:30pm, potluck dinner at 2
  • Oak Ridge Community Thanksgiving, Grove Theater, 11am-2pm

