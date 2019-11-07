Home / Community Bulletin Board / Lantern at Morning Pointe collecting gifts for ‘Senior Angels’

Lantern at Morning Pointe collecting gifts for ‘Senior Angels’

The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton will be collecting Christmas gifts for area seniors through its “Senior Tree” program, beginning on November 18th, when the tree goes up.

The community is invited to bring a gift for an Anderson County senior citizen, and it is as easy as dropping by Morning Pointe at 960 South Charles Seivers Boulevard, picking a “Senior Angel’s” ornament off the tree, then bring the gift for your angel back to the facility.

If you are a senior and would like to be included on the “Senior Tree,” please contact the Anderson County Office on Aging at 865-457-3259.

All gift donations must be dropped off before December 18th.

For more information, contact The Lantern at Morning Pointe at 865-457-4005, or visit www.morningpointe.com.

