Joyce Ann (Webb) Lewis, 76, of Kingston

Joyce Ann (Webb) Lewis, 76, of Kingston, TN passed into eternal rest on Thursday, November 21, 2019 after many years of a courageous battle with cancer.   She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and was always willing to offer a lending hand to others.  Joyce worked in the dental field before retiring from TVA’s Public Safety Office and the City of Kingston of which she developed many friendships through her years of service.  Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Woods, brothers Charlie and Ronnie Woods sister-in-law, Selina Overstreet Bates and special aunt Grace Norman.  Survivors include loving husband of 44 years, David Lewis of Kingston, step-children whom she called her own, Jeff (Honey) Lewis of Knoxville, and Angie (Jerry) Robinson of Chattanooga; grandsons, Jordan (Morgan) Robinson, Logan Robinson, Tucker Lewis; brother, Jerry Woods of Panama City, Florida; sister-in-law, Carla Lingerfelt of Knoxville; mother-in-law, Gladys Thompson of Knoxville; dear friend, Edy Russell of Knoxville, who shared her children with whom Joyce was always thankful and blessed; several cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of friends whom she called family.  Special thanks to Dr. Ibach and staff and Tennessee Cancer Specialist for their years of care and Avalon Hospice for their special touch and support. 

Family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Monday, November 25, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Kingston with funeral service following at 8:00 pm, with Rev. Eddie Chasteen officiating. Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Knoxville.  Honorary Pallbearers are the Police, Fire and EMT Departments of Kingston, TN.    Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Tennessee Cancer Specialist or Avalon Hospice.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

