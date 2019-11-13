Job Fair Thursday at SL Tennessee

Randstad will be hosting a Job Far this Thursday, November 14th, at SL Tennessee from 10 am to 2 pm.

If you are interested in a job at SL Tennessee in Clinton, one of the area’s largest employers, then stop by the plant Thursday between 10 am and 2 pm with two forms of identification and speak with one of the Randstad recruiters who will be on-site. SL Tennessee currently has some 30 open positions available, and if you would like more information about this opportunity or are unable to make it to Thursday’s Job Fair, call Randstad at 865-521-6184.