Home / Featured / Job Fair Thursday at SL Tennessee

Job Fair Thursday at SL Tennessee

Jim Harris 8 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

Randstad will be hosting a Job Far this Thursday, November 14th, at SL Tennessee from 10 am to 2 pm.

If you are interested in a job at SL Tennessee in Clinton, one of the area’s largest employers, then stop by the plant Thursday between 10 am and 2 pm with two forms of identification and speak with one of the Randstad recruiters who will be on-site. SL Tennessee currently has some 30 open positions available, and if you would like more information about this opportunity or are unable to make it to Thursday’s Job Fair, call Randstad at 865-521-6184.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

