“It’s A Wonderful Life”, a live radio play by Joe Landry, and sponsored by the Harriman Public Library

and Mary Kaye Eisenberg, will be performed in Harriman later this month.

The event takes place at the American Legion Hall on Morgan Street in Harriman, for one night only, November 30th, with doors opening at 6:30 pm, and the performance starting at 7.

Tickets are $10.00 per person and include dessert and beverages.

Call the Harriman Public Library at 865-882-3195 for more information