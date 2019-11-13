Home / Featured / Improvements coming to Exit 122 off-ramp
Tuesday, a pre-construction meeting was held at TDOT Regional office in Knoxville to discuss another major road project in the city of Clinton.

This project will widen the exit ramp off of I-75 North at Exit 122, which officials hope will provide much more capacity and a safer interstate exit for motorists. The project, according to the city’s TDOT liasion Lynn Murphy, will provide two left turn lanes headed toward Clinton and a right turn lane headed toward Norris. The new turn lanes will be 170 feet long and new traffic signals to accommodate these changes will also be installed.

The TDOT-funded project is estimated to cost around $763,000 and the work will be performed by Twin K Construction out of Scott County.

Murphy says that work is scheduled to begin within the next few weeks, with a targeted completion date of the end of October 2020. In an email to WYSH, Murphy wrote, “the City of Clinton wishes to thank TDOT, Lt. Governor Randy McNally, and State Representative John Ragan for their support and assistance in securing this project.”

As soon as we learn of a specific date for the start of construction, we will pass it along to you.

Other major road projects include the Lewallen Bridge replacement project and the ongoing bridge repairs on the bridge on Charles Seivers Boulevard that crosses over Market Street.

