I-40 Challenge back for year #7

Monday, Commissioner Jeff Long of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDSOHS) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Dereck R. Stewart joined multiple law enforcement partners to announce the seventh annual “I-40 Challenge” traffic safety initiative. “The I40 Challenge” or “CARE across Tennessee” will consist of increased patrols from state police/ highway patrols as well as local agencies along the I-40 corridor nationwide.

In Tennessee, I-40 enforcement will increase on the busiest travel days during the Thanksgiving holiday. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has extended the challenge to our partnering agencies across the nation to make I-40 safer over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The Tennessee Highway Patrol will assign Troopers every 20 miles on Interstate 40 for 12-hour shifts on the busiest travel days of the weekend: Wednesday, November 27th, from 10 am to 10 pm and Sunday, December 1st, from 10 am to 10 pm.

I-40 runs 2,555 miles through eight states including North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. I-40 runs through Tennessee encompassing 455 miles.

In 2018, there were 46 crashes on the Wednesday before and 55 crashes on the Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday on I-40. One crash was alcohol-related. During the holiday 120-hour holiday period, THP also issued 1,559 seat belt/child restraint device citations and arrested 111 individuals for impaired driving statewide. THP will continue state-wide enforcement on all Tennessee roadways during the holiday season.

“The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) supports THP’s I-40 Challenge campaign to reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “We encourage drivers to slow down, buckle up, and never drive distracted. Our goal is to ensure everyone makes it home safely this holiday season.”

During your travels across Tennessee, if you require highway assistance please dial *847 (*THP). This will connect you to a THP dispatcher.